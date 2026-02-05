The European Central Bank (ECB) is reportedly working on expanding access to euro liquidity to a broader range of countries. This initiative aims to make obtaining euros easier and cheaper, supporting efforts to enhance the international standing of the single currency, according to sources familiar with the matter. ECB President Christine Lagarde views these liquidity lines as vital for bolstering the euro’s global presence, particularly as investors reassess the US dollar’s stability. The ECB serves as the central bank for the euro area, responsible for monetary policy and maintaining price stability. It also supervises banks to ensure the safety and soundness of the European banking system.

Expected to be unveiled around the Munich Security Conference, the changes will offer more favourable terms for accessing the ECB’s repurchase agreements, known as repos. These agreements enable foreign central banks to borrow euros using collateral denominated in the currency, providing crucial support during times of crisis when commercial banks outside the Eurozone face euro liquidity shortages. Under the proposed adjustments, interest rates on these operations will be reduced, regulations standardised, and limits on borrowing amounts eased.

While the ECB will retain the authority to reject a central bank based on reputational concerns, the Governing Council may ultimately decide on any transaction. Lagarde alluded to these developments, stating the ECB would enhance the appeal of repo lines for national central banks beyond the euro area. The Eurep facility is currently accessible to eight countries bordering the Eurozone, including Romania, Hungary, Albania and Montenegro.

Expanded access to such facilities would likely strengthen smaller nations’ resilience to financial market volatility. Although repo lines are not frequently used, there was a notable surge to 3.9 billion euros at the close of the previous year. Some ECB policymakers have suggested that previous decisions regarding Eurep line allocations were too politically influenced, highlighting Serbia’s denied access. China is also pursuing ambitions to establish a robust currency for international trade, investment, and foreign exchange markets, with the goal of achieving reserve currency status.