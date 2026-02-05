ECB Expected to Hold Steady on Rates

The European Central Bank (ECB) is widely anticipated to maintain its current interest rates and signal a continuation of its present policy. Despite a recent surge in the euro against the US dollar, which has fuelled concerns that inflation could fall short of its target, a policy shift is not expected imminently. The central bank for the Eurozone nations has held steady since concluding a year of rate cuts in June. A stable outlook for both economic growth and prices has alleviated pressure on policymakers to introduce additional support measures.

ECB President Christine Lagarde is expected to reiterate that the current policy is in a “good place”, with no immediate debate anticipated regarding changes to borrowing costs. However, recent market volatility, including the US dollar’s decline and commodity market fluctuations, serve as reminders that economic conditions can rapidly evolve. Solid economic activity, wage data, and bank lending figures are prioritised, bolstering an optimistic view of the Eurozone’s recovery and medium-term core inflation.

The meeting marks Bulgaria’s entry into the Eurozone on January 1, bringing the total number of countries sharing the euro to 21. A strong euro can lower import costs, particularly for energy, and restrain inflation. However, longer-term inflation expectations have been gradually increasing, supported by robust economic data and rising energy prices.

Lagarde is likely to emphasise that the ECB does not target exchange rates and that the euro’s strength is only one factor influencing inflation. She may also highlight positive economic growth, low unemployment, and solid wage growth to support a confident outlook. The Eurozone has demonstrated resilience to trade challenges, with domestic consumption offsetting weak exports and industrial production. Analysts suggest that domestic resilience could lead to interest rate increases in 2027.