Origin Energy Forgoes Eraring Safety-Net Funds

Origin Energy has confirmed it will not trigger its safety-net agreement with the New South Wales government for its Eraring coal power station for the 2027 fiscal year. This decision was widely anticipated after Origin extended the operational life of the 2.88-gigawatt generator past its initially projected closure date of August 2027, now planning to continue until April 2029. This extension occurred without any alterations to the existing safety-net deal with the state government.

The decision implies that no taxpayer funds will be allocated to support the Eraring extension under the two-year agreement, as the deal was also not activated for the 2026 fiscal year. An Origin spokeswoman verified that the company had communicated to the NSW government its intention not to request support in the upcoming financial year.

Origin Energy is an integrated energy company focused on power generation, energy retail, and natural gas production. According to the spokeswoman, this decision ensures that no taxpayer funds will be disbursed to Origin under the Generator Engagement Project Agreement (GEPA). The company's priority remains operating the plant safely and responsibly, ensuring a secure and reliable power supply to NSW throughout the energy transition period.