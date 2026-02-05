Red Mountain Mining Acquires High-Grade Antimony Project Near US Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Ltd (ASX: RMX), a critical minerals exploration and development company with assets in the United States and Australia, has announced the acquisition of the Thompson Falls Antimony Project in Montana. The project is located adjacent to United States Antimony Corporation’s operations, which includes the only antimony smelter in the US. Red Mountain Mining aims to benefit from both US and Australian government support as both nations seek to secure critical mineral supply chains.

The Thompson Falls project has shown standout prospectivity, with initial assays returning high-grade antimony results, including grades up to 36.5% Sb and 0.48 g/t Au. The project sits on the Montana-Idaho border, within the same host stratigraphy as UAMY’s Stibnite Hill Mine, the second-largest known stibnite vein deposit in the US. Historical data indicates the presence of three underground mines and a pit within the project area, suggesting significant potential for silver and other polymetallic mineralisation.

The acquisition strengthens Red Mountain’s critical minerals portfolio, which includes projects in Utah, Idaho, and New South Wales. The US government’s recent launch of a $12 billion strategic minerals stockpile initiative further underscores the importance of securing critical mineral supply chains. The Thompson Falls project is well-positioned to capitalize on this initiative, with antimony and silver being federally designated critical minerals aligned with US supply chain priorities.

Red Mountain is accelerating its exploration and development efforts at the Armidale project in NSW, Australia, while also progressing technical work at its Utah and Idaho projects. Fieldwork has commenced at Thompson Falls including geological mapping and sampling of potential mineralisation structures. Results are expected this quarter, which will influence drill target planning.