European Lithium Sells CRML Shares for $45 Million

European Lithium Ltd (ASX: EUR), an exploration and development stage mining company focused on lithium and titanium assets in Austria, Ukraine, and Ireland, has announced the completion of a sale of 2.5 million ordinary shares in Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML). The transaction is expected to generate proceeds of approximately A$45 million for European Lithium, boosting the company’s cash reserves to approximately A$356 million.

Following the sale, European Lithium continues to hold 45,536,338 ordinary shares in CRML. Based on CRML’s closing share price of US$15.14 on February 4, 2026, European Lithium’s remaining investment is valued at US$689,420,157 (A$984,885,940). The company noted that this valuation is subject to fluctuations in the daily share price movement of CRML and exchange rate variations.

Executive Chairman of European Lithium, Tony Sage, commented that the sale reinforces the company’s robust balance sheet. He added that the company does not anticipate disposing of any additional CRML shares over the next four months, thereby preserving European Lithium’s substantial strategic influence in potential corporate transactions that may arise during this period.

European Lithium also has significant holdings in CUFE Ltd, MOAB, Iron Bear Resources Ltd, and a direct 7.5% stake in the Tanbreez rare earth project in Greenland. Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals.