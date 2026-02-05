Epsilon Healthcare Enters Manufacturing Agreement with Puro for European Expansion

Epsilon Healthcare Limited (ASX: EPN) has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Epsilon Pharma Pty Ltd, has entered into a manufacturing agreement with Puro New Zealand Limited. Epsilon Healthcare is an Australian-based, globally active healthcare organisation with a diversified portfolio of assets, including healthcare and clinics, pharmaceutical contract development and manufacture, and pharmacy dispensing and information services. Puro is New Zealand’s largest medicinal cannabis cultivator and the only BioGro certified organic producer in Australasia.

Under the agreement, Epsilon Pharma will manufacture and prepare GMP certified finished formulation products for Puro, initially for export to the UK during the first quarter of 2026. Subsequent expansion into other European countries is planned. The initial term of the agreement is three years, and Epsilon Pharma anticipates manufacturing revenue of AU$6 million over this period. Puro expects to allocate half of its 2026 annual production to fulfil the UK export opportunity.

The strategic partnership leverages Epsilon’s EU GMP manufacturing capabilities, strengthening the company’s CDMO pipeline and adding new revenues to the Epsilon Group. Managing Director and Group CEO of Epsilon Healthcare, Peter Giannopoulos, said the agreement underscores the commercial value of the company’s investments in expanding manufacturing capabilities and international licensure. Mr. Giannopoulos added that the partnership demonstrates Epsilon’s capability to support clients seamlessly from manufacturing through to export.

Epsilon expects the agreement to contribute approximately AU$2.0M in revenue in 2026, representing roughly 25% of Epsilon Pharma’s 2025 revenue. The company will focus on ensuring full regulatory compliance and operational readiness to support a seamless market entry into the UK, including obtaining necessary export licenses and aligning product specifications with UK regulatory requirements.