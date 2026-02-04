Moho Resources Identifies New High-Priority Gold Targets at Bush Chook Project

Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) has announced the identification of four new high-impact gold targets at its Bush Chook Project in Western Australia’s Pilbara region. Moho Resources is an Australian natural resources company advancing early-stage gold and other metals projects in Western Australia through exploration towards development. The discovery follows the granting of 13 prospecting licences on February 3, 2026.

The new targets, Gage Road, Boston, Single Fin, and CBCo, are distinguished by extensive high-grade gold rock chips, soil anomalies, and trench sampling. Notably, trench assays at Gage Road revealed 9 metres at 1.85g/t Au, while rock chips at Boston showed up to 13.6g/t Au. These additions expand the project’s total drilling target list to 18.

To expedite exploration, four new Programs of Work (PoW) have been submitted. These are intended to support between 3,000m and 5,000m of reverse circulation (RC) drilling across six priority targets, commencing in late March. The drilling will target the four new prospects, along with Little Creature and the southern region of Swan.

Moho Resources Chairman Peter Christie stated that drilling is expected to commence in late March, pending PoW approvals. He added that the company also aims to drill the Emu prospect in Q2 2026, subject to completing all heritage approvals. The Bush Chook project is located within the Mosquito Creek Basin, which hosts 2.4 million ounces of gold in past production and current resources.