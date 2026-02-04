HighCom Secures A$1.2 Million Ballistic Product Order

HighCom Limited (ASX: HCL), a company that designs, manufactures, and supplies advanced personal protection ballistic products and solutions for global military, law enforcement, and first responder customers, has announced a new A$1.2 million order. The order is for the company’s high-end ballistic products and comes from an international customer. The purchase order has been issued, with delivery slated before the end of the second half of FY26.

Ryan Edwards, President of HighCom Armour Inc, expressed enthusiasm about the new order. He noted the increasing forward demand for their products, especially following the impacts of the US government shutdown in the first half of the year. HighCom’s products are recognised for their lightweight design, strength, and field performance.

The company is actively engaged with customers across military, police, and border security sectors, and sees a robust pipeline of future opportunities. HighCom Group comprises HighCom Ltd (Australia) and its two businesses – HighCom Armor & HighCom Technology. HighCom Technology supplies Australian Defence and Security Agencies with Small/Medium Uncrewed Arial Systems (SUAS) and Sensor Payloads.

The announcement was authorised for release by the HighCom Limited board. Further information about HighCom is available at www.highcom.group.