A closer look at Metrics’ hybrid income strategy (ASX:MOT)

Metrics Credit Partners offers the Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT) as a hybrid private markets vehicle designed to deliver higher income and total returns by investing across both debt and equity. The listed trust provides access to a diversified portfolio of private credit investments, complemented by selective equity and equity-linked exposures where Metrics sees potential upside alongside income generation.

The portfolio is weighted toward private debt, including senior, mezzanine and subordinated lending, with the balance invested in property-related equity, operating real assets and minority stakes in private companies. Returns are generated from interest and fee income, with additional upside from equity positions as investments mature or are exited. The trust targets cash distributions of around 7 per cent per annum and a total return of 8 to 10 per cent over the cycle*, with diversification, security and active asset management used to manage risk. Metrics positions MOT as a medium- to longer-term holding for investors seeking income with greater return potential than traditional defensive credit strategies, while retaining liquidity through its ASX listing.

Watch the full interview for a deeper look at the Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT).

*The Target Return is a target only and may not be achieved.

