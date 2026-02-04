Aussie Dollar Soars to Record High

The Australian dollar has surged to a record high of 110.11 yen. This peak comes ahead of anticipated elections where Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s fiscal policies and defence-spending plans are expected to gain traction. The yen’s value has been significantly impacted by growing anxieties surrounding Japan’s substantial government debt, which currently exceeds twice the nation’s economic output.

Against the backdrop of these fiscal concerns, the yen has depreciated by more than 5 per cent against the Australian dollar year-to-date. The currency has faced broad declines. These declines reflect increasing investor apprehension about Japan’s financial stability and the sustainability of its debt levels.

Adding to the pressure on the yen, recent comments from the Prime Minister highlighting the potential advantages of a weaker currency have further influenced its downward trajectory. These remarks have been interpreted by some as a signal that the government may be open to policies that could further devalue the yen to stimulate economic growth.

The situation remains fluid as markets continue to digest the implications of the upcoming elections and the potential shifts in economic policy. Observers are closely watching Japan’s response to its debt challenges and its broader impact on global currency markets.