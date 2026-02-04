Viva Energy Appoints New Chief Executive

Viva Energy Group Limited has announced the appointment of Teresa Rendo as the new chief executive of its convenience and mobility business. Rendo brings over 25 years of experience in the Australian retail sector to the role. Viva Energy is one of Australia’s leading energy companies that refines, imports, and distributes fuels and lubricants. The company also supplies Shell-branded fuels and other products through its extensive network of service stations.

Prior to joining Viva Energy, Rendo served as managing director of Apparel Brands at The Just Group, where she was responsible for overseeing more than 700 stores and managing a workforce exceeding 5,000 employees. Her tenure at The Just Group saw her leading multiple brands and driving significant commercial outcomes.

Before her role at The Just Group, Rendo held several senior leadership positions at BIG W, including acting managing director, chief commercial officer, and general manager commercial. She also held senior roles in buying and merchandising, demonstrating a deep understanding of retail operations and customer engagement.

Rendo’s extensive background in managing large retail networks and driving commercial strategy is expected to bring valuable expertise to Viva Energy’s convenience and mobility division. Her appointment signals Viva Energy’s continued focus on enhancing its retail offerings and customer experience across its extensive network.