Regal Partners Announces $75 Million Buy-Back

Regal Partners has announced an on-market share buy-back program of up to $75 million. Regal Partners is an investment management firm providing alternative investment strategies across a range of asset classes. The company manages funds on behalf of institutions, sophisticated investors, and family offices.

The group stated the buy-back reflects the strength of its balance sheet, robust operating cash flows, and management’s confidence in continued profitable growth. According to the company, the buy-back forms part of its broader capital management strategy, aimed at maximising shareholder returns while preserving flexibility for strategic opportunities.

The buy-back is expected to commence on or after February 25 and will run for up to 12 months. The timing and scale of share purchases will depend on market conditions, the prevailing share price, and other capital priorities, the company noted in its announcement.

Shareholders should note that the buy-back program does not guarantee that any shares will be repurchased, and the program may be suspended or terminated at any time at the company’s discretion.