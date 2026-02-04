Iran, US Expected to Meet in Oman

Talks between Iran and the United States are expected to occur on Friday in Oman, according to Iranian media reports. This development comes as tensions remain elevated following Tehran’s recent crackdown on nationwide protests. The semi-official ISNA and Tasnim news agencies, along with the Student News Network, reported the planned meeting on Wednesday, though Oman has not yet confirmed its role as host. The sultanate has previously facilitated multiple rounds of nuclear discussions between Iran and the US.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that US officials are working to hold a meeting this week. However, the US has not officially acknowledged the planned talks in Oman. Iran’s mission to the UN has not responded to requests for comments regarding the status of these discussions.

A regional official indicated that Iran is pursuing a meeting that differs from Turkey’s proposal, aiming for a focus solely on Iran’s nuclear program. Participation in this meeting would be limited to Iran and the United States. This official requested anonymity, as they were not authorised to brief the media.

Separately, President Donald Trump issued a new warning to Iran’s leaders as US military forces increase their presence in the region, signalling a possible breakdown in diplomatic negotiations. Trump stated in an NBC News interview on Wednesday, referring to Iran’s supreme leader, “I would say he should be very worried, yeah. He should be. As you know, they are negotiating with us.”