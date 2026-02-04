SpaceX Eyes Foreign Banks for IPO

SpaceX, Elon Musk’s rocket and satellite manufacturing company, has reportedly held meetings with banks from outside the United States regarding its planned initial public offering (IPO). Sources familiar with the matter indicate that SpaceX aims to list later this year, adhering to an ambitious timeline. SpaceX designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft. It also aims to enable people to live on other planets.

In mid-January, foreign banks presented their pitches at SpaceX’s California office. One group comprised European banks, while another included firms from other regions. These meetings, focused on securing junior roles within the IPO bank line-up, occurred before the recent announcement of SpaceX’s acquisition of Musk’s xAI. Despite this acquisition, the combined company still anticipates proceeding with the IPO later in the year, according to Bloomberg News.

Bankers were encouraged to highlight the importance of their firms’ regional presence. Prior to these pitches, SpaceX had already interviewed major Wall Street firms. Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Morgan Stanley are reportedly the four Wall Street lenders slated to lead SpaceX’s listing.

However, sources caution that no final decisions have been made, and the IPO details remain subject to change. A representative for SpaceX has yet to issue a statement regarding these developments.