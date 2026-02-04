Oil Prices Surge Amid US-Iran Tensions

Oil prices experienced a significant surge following reports that upcoming nuclear talks between the United States and Iran have encountered a major obstacle. This development has increased the risk of heightened tensions between the two nations, sending ripples through the global oil market. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose by more than 3 per cent, pushing the price above $US65 a barrel.

The catalyst for this price jump was a report by Axios stating that the US informed Iran it would not concede to Tehran’s requests to alter the location and format of the talks initially scheduled for Friday. The news agency cited two US officials familiar with the matter. Brent crude also saw a substantial increase, climbing 3.5 per cent to reach $US69.70 at 2.06pm in New York (6.06am AEDT).

The breakdown in diplomatic progress has fueled speculation that Washington may resort to military action against the major oil producer. Such fears had diminished recently as plans for diplomatic negotiations were underway. The renewed uncertainty in the region is a key factor in driving up oil prices as traders react to potential disruptions in supply. A major oil producer like Iran being involved in military action would definitely disrupt the oil market, at least temporarily.

This situation highlights the sensitivity of oil markets to geopolitical developments, particularly those involving major oil-producing nations. Any escalation in tensions between the US and Iran could have a far-reaching impact on global energy prices. The oil market is awaiting how this unfolds in the near future. The next move by the US and Iran is anticipated by all stakeholders.