Financial Product Registrations Remain Steady: APIR

The first half of the 2025-26 financial year saw 445 new financial product registrations, according to APIR chief executive Chris Donohoe. APIR operates an identification service for the financial services industry, assigning unique APIR codes to financial products. These codes facilitate straight-through processing and improve efficiency.

Managed investment products (MIPs) and managed accounts constituted 93 per cent of all registrations, with 366 MIPs and 46 managed accounts added. These figures are in line with the rolling five-year average. The number of archived products decreased to 259, a figure 33 per cent below the five-year average. Additionally, 15 new product issuers registered during this period.

Donohoe noted a significant increase in wholesale products, up almost 30 per cent compared to the five-year average. He also highlighted a shift toward growth-focused funds, contrasting with previous years dominated by income-oriented launches. Donohoe emphasised that despite the media attention garnered by exchange-traded funds (ETFs), traditional unlisted managed funds remain the primary vehicle for manufacturers bringing products to market.

Donohoe anticipates that registration levels will remain consistent for the remainder of the financial year, suggesting a stable outlook for new financial product offerings.