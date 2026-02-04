Amcor’s December quarter results have been described as “weaker than expected” on an EBIT basis by Goldman Sachs analyst Niraj Shah, despite a one-off tax benefit that kept earnings broadly in line with expectations. Amcor is a global packaging company that develops and manufactures flexible and rigid packaging products for the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home, and personal care industries. The company aims to provide sustainable packaging solutions.

Group EBIT rose 62 per cent to $US603 million, although this figure fell 6 per cent short of Goldman Sachs’ estimates. Furthermore, flexibles EBIT also missed estimates, coming in 7 per cent below expectations. Despite these misses, Amcor reiterated its FY26 EPS guidance of $US4 to $US4.15 per share.

Shah noted that this guidance is “at the bottom of the company’s range”, highlighting the importance of delivery in the second half of FY26. The synergies from the Berry acquisition are reportedly tracking at the top end of guidance, with Amcor targeting $US260 million in both FY26 and FY27.

Despite the analyst’s concerns, shares in Amcor experienced a rise, last trading up 3 per cent. Investors appear to be focusing on the reiterated guidance and the progress of the Berry acquisition synergies.