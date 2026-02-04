Elanor Commercial Property Fund Appoints New Responsible Entity

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX: ECF) has announced the removal of Elanor Funds Management Limited (EFML) as the responsible entity for both Elanor Commercial Property Fund I (ECF I) and Elanor Commercial Property Fund II (ECF II), collectively referred to as ECF. Evolution Trustees Limited, an independent provider of trustee services, responsible entity services, and fund administration solutions, has been appointed as the new responsible entity.

The decision to remove EFML and appoint Evolution was made via resolution at a meeting of ECF members held on January 30, 2026. Evolution Trustees Limited provides specialist trustee services for managed investment schemes and wholesale trusts in Australia.

According to section 601FJ of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the change became effective today after ASIC altered the record of registration. This alteration officially names Evolution as the scheme’s responsible entity, finalising the transition from EFML to Evolution for both ECF I and ECF II.

Ben Michael Norman, Director of Evolution, authorised the release of this announcement. Further inquiries regarding this change can be directed to info@evolutiontrustees.com.au or by phone at (02) 8866 5150.