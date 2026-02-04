TMK Energy Achieves Record Gas Production at Gurvantes Project

TMK Energy Limited (ASX: TMK) has announced another month of record gas production from its 100% owned Gurvantes XXXV Coal Seam Gas (CSG) Project in Mongolia. TMK Energy is focused on developing the Gurvantes XXXV CSG project and progressing towards pilot production. The company also holds exploration assets in the Barrow-Dampier sub-basin.

On January 21, 2026, the project achieved a record daily gas production of approximately 23,800 standard cubic feet per day (scfd). This represents an 18% increase over the previous record set in December of approximately 20,100 scfd. The company noted that the production increase was primarily associated with gas production from the LF-07 well, which is located up-dip in the subsurface structure.

Gas production during January averaged approximately 593 cubic metres per day, a 13% increase over December’s average of 526 cubic metres per day. Total gas production for January reached 18,370 cubic metres, compared to 16,306 cubic metres in December. Water production remained steady at an average of 497 barrels per day.

TMK Energy’s Chief Executive Officer, Dougal Ferguson, commented on the challenging winter operating conditions and praised the experienced Mongolian operating team. He also highlighted the positive impact of continuous well pumping and the potential benefits of generating power from current gas production. Pressure build-up tests are planned for February to gather further data on reservoir pressure reduction, a key indicator for the project’s future success.