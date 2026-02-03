Cauldron Energy Groundwater Analysis Confirms ISR Operations Suitability at Yanrey Uranium Project

Cauldron Energy Limited (CXU: ASX), an ASX-listed uranium-focused company and 100% owner of the Yanrey Uranium Project covering approximately 1,270km2, has announced positive groundwater analysis results from its Yanrey Uranium Project. The analysis of groundwater samples, collected during the 2025 drill program from the Manyingee South, Manyingee North, and Cosgrove palaeochannels, reveals low levels of chlorine and sulphate. These results indicate that the groundwater in these palaeochannels is likely suitable for In-Situ Recovery (ISR) operations.

The water analysis was conducted by the Minerals division of ANSTO (Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation), a leading provider of technical services to the uranium mining sector. These results mark the first water analysis for Cauldron from its Manyingee North and South project areas, building upon previous technical analysis conducted for the Bennet Well area. Cauldron also noted a historical Field Leach Trial conducted in Paladin’s Manyingee project area, indicating suitability for ISR operations in that adjacent area.

According to Cauldron CEO Jonathan Fisher, the initial groundwater results from Manyingee South, Manyingee North, and Cosgrove indicate good water quality with low levels of sulphate and chloride, a positive sign for ion exchange suitability. Fisher added that these results are the best possible outcome at this stage, with further sampling and water quality monitoring planned as the project progresses toward a potential world-class ISR operation. Over 50% of global uranium production now uses the ISR method due to its lower environmental impact and commercial benefits.

Cauldron’s Yanrey Uranium Project is located approximately 100 km south of Onslow and covers a large area with over 80 kms of ancient Early Cretaceous coastline. The company has defined in excess of 42 Mlbs of uranium oxide in Mineral Resources at its Yanrey Uranium Project area. Cauldron will continue to build its ISR expertise through an arrangement with Navoiuyran, one of the world’s most experienced ISR companies, making these water results an important step toward future production at Yanrey.