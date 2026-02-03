FIN Resources Upgrades Cabin Lake Assays Through Systematic Core Resampling

FIN Resources Limited (ASX: FIN), a company focused on resource exploration, has announced upgraded assay results from its 2025 due diligence resampling program at the Cabin Lake Gold Project in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company is pleased with the update, which includes targeted new sampling of historical diamond drill core. The results demonstrate FIN’s ability to enhance confidence in the grade, continuity, and scale of the Cabin Lake gold system through disciplined geological analysis and re-sampling of existing core, without undertaking any new drilling.

Key highlights from the re-sampling include the confirmation of reliable and repeatable historical sampling and analytical methods. Notably, drill hole CL-20-08 returned 31.4 metres at 15.2 grams per tonne of gold from 17.49 metres, compared to the historic result of 31.4 metres at 13.8 grams per tonne of gold. Additionally, sampling of previously un-sampled core from two holes of the 2022 diamond drilling program returned anomalous gold mineralisation, indicating potential to extend known mineralisation along strike and at depth.

FIN Director, Jason Bontempo, commented that the 2025 results reinforce the strength of the Cabin Lake gold system. He highlighted that the re-sampling has validated the historical high-grade intercepts and, importantly, has upgraded key results. Bontempo also noted that targeted sampling of previously un-sampled core has demonstrated broader and more continuous mineralisation than historical selective sampling suggested.

The company’s maiden drilling program at Cabin Lake is set to commence in early March, with approximately 1,500 metres of diamond drilling planned. FIN has engaged with the Tli?cho Government and other stakeholders, receiving encouraging and supportive responses to the proposed activities. The company is finalising the integration of petrophysical results with remodelled magnetic and IP datasets to prioritise high confidence drill targets.