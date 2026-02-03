TMK Energy Achieves Record Gas Production at Gurvantes Project

TMK Energy Limited (ASX: TMK), an Australian energy company focused on gas production, is pleased to announce a continued increase in gas production at its 100% owned Gurvantes XXXV Coal Seam Gas (CSG) Project in Mongolia. The company is focused on delivering secure energy to rapidly developing nations. The Gurvantes XXXV Project achieved a record daily gas production of approximately 674 cubic meters (>23,800 scfd) on January 21, 2026, marking another production milestone for the project.

Gas production during January averaged around 593 cubic meters per day, a 13% increase compared to December’s average of approximately 526 cubic meters per day. Water production remained steady, averaging 497 barrels of water per day (bwpd). The recent well drilled, LF-07, has shown promising results, exceeding 10,000 scfd.

The increase in gas production is primarily attributed to LF-07, the most recently drilled well, which is located up-dip in the subsurface structure. According to TMK Energy’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Dougal Ferguson, the company is delighted with the new records set in January. He also mentioned that they plan to conduct pressure build up tests in February to get additional data on the reduction in the reservoir pressure.

Total gas production for the month of January was 18,370 cubic meters (December: 16,306 cubic meters). The operations team continue to operate effectively in winter conditions, with downtime kept minimal outside of third-party power interruptions, according to the company. The company also desires to use the current gas production to generate its own power to minimise interruptions.