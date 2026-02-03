Bitcoin Plummets to Post-Election Low

Bitcoin has fallen to its lowest level since Donald Trump’s re-election victory a little over a year ago, effectively erasing all gains the digital asset made following the win. The largest cryptocurrency continued its almost four-month decline, breaching the previous 2025 low of $US74,424.95, a level last seen on April 7 after Trump’s initial tariff plan destabilised global financial markets. Bitcoin is a decentralised digital currency, created in 2009, that operates independently of a central bank. FalconX is a cryptocurrency trading platform that provides services for institutional investors.

According to Bohan Jiang, senior derivatives trader at FalconX, many traders attempted to ‘buy the dip,’ anticipating a rebound above $80,000. However, as Bitcoin continued to fall, these positions were liquidated, adding further downward pressure on prices.

On Tuesday, Bitcoin fell by as much as 7 per cent to $US72,877, its lowest point since November 6, 2024, before recovering slightly to $US76,000 by 3.35pm in New York (7.35am AEDT). Year-to-date, Bitcoin is down almost 14 per cent.

Despite a White House seen as supportive of cryptocurrency and increased institutional adoption, Bitcoin has dropped approximately 40 per cent since reaching a record high in early October. This decline followed significant liquidations on October 10, triggered by additional comments from Trump regarding tariffs, which wiped out $US19 billion in leveraged token bets and from which the broader crypto market has struggled to recover.