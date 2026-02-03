Air New Zealand Appoints New Chief Operations Officers

Air New Zealand has announced the appointment of Kate Boyer as chief operations officer, Ground and Inflight, effective March 30. Boyer succeeds Alex Marren, who is retiring from the position. Air New Zealand is the flag carrier airline of New Zealand. It provides passenger and cargo air transport services to, from, and within New Zealand.

Boyer initially joined Air New Zealand in August 2022 as Head of Commercial Strategy. Her career with the airline progressed rapidly, with her promotion to general manager of airports in November 2023. This latest appointment to chief operations officer, Ground and Inflight, underscores her increasing responsibilities and strategic importance within the organisation.

In a parallel move, Air New Zealand has created a new chief operations officer role focusing on technical operations. Mike Williams has been appointed to this position, where he will be responsible for overseeing engineering, maintenance, and the critical supply chain functions. The dual appointments signal Air New Zealand’s commitment to strengthening its operational leadership team and ensuring efficient management across its diverse functions.