Bitcoin Plunges to 2025 Low

Bitcoin has plummeted to its lowest price since early 2025, effectively erasing the gains it made following the US election. The largest cryptocurrency by market value continued its downward trend, dropping below $US74,424.95, marking its lowest point this year. Bitcoin previously reached this level on April 7 after market turbulence caused by Donald Trump’s tariff plan.

According to bitstamp.net, Bitcoin fell as much as 6.6 per cent to $US73,053 earlier on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT). This decline reflects a broader downturn in the cryptocurrency market, impacting investor confidence and trading strategies.

Bohan Jiang, senior derivatives trader at FalconX, noted that many traders attempted to capitalise on the dip, anticipating a rebound above $US80,000. However, as Bitcoin continues to decline, these positions have been liquidated, adding downward pressure to the price. This liquidation further exacerbates the current market conditions.