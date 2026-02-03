Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager, reported higher-than-expected net inflows for the fourth quarter. The Paris-based company saw investors add 20.9 billion euros ($24.6 billion) more than they withdrew in the three months ending December. Demand was particularly strong for its passive products, with net inflows exceeding analyst expectations of 16.1 billion euros. Amundi is a prominent player in the Exchange-Traded Funds market, competing with U.S. giants and offering a range of investment solutions to institutions and individuals. The Credit Agricole majority-owned firm manages investments across various asset classes.

CEO Valerie Baudson noted that geopolitical uncertainty has prompted investors to diversify their portfolios across styles, sectors, and regions. The significant decline in the dollar has also influenced investment decisions regarding American assets, with clients initially turning to gold for diversification. “We’ve begun to see a whole series of investments in Europe that were truly diversification investments or investments designed to reduce sensitivity to the dollar and U.S. assets,” Baudson said during a call with reporters.

Amundi’s assets under management (AUM) rose 6.2% year-on-year to 2.38 trillion euros ($2.80 trillion), slightly above analyst forecasts. The company is now trying to expand into fast-growing private markets. Full-year 2025 profit came in at 1.59 billion euros, up 22% on 2024.

Shares in Amundi rose to a record of 82.30 euros following the announcement. The asset manager proposed a dividend of 4.25 euros per share for 2025 and announced a 500 million euro share buyback.