Donerail Group Offers to Buy MarineMax

The Donerail Group has made an offer to acquire MarineMax for $35 per share in an all-cash transaction, valuing the company at just over $1 billion. This offer comes after Donerail urged MarineMax to consider strategic changes, including a potential sale, amidst growing investor interest in the marinas sector. MarineMax is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and caters to a high-net-worth clientele by operating 65 marinas and storage locations, along with 70 dealerships. The company is known for selling megayachts, some of which are listed on its website for millions of dollars.

MarineMax hired Wells Fargo bankers following Donerail’s initial offer, while Donerail partnered with Jefferies to explore the takeover. Donerail, which owns nearly 5% of MarineMax, has expressed concerns regarding the company’s capital allocation, strategy, and financial oversight. While MarineMax has implemented some changes, including replacing board members, these actions have not fully addressed Donerail’s concerns. The offer surfaces just ahead of the Miami International Boat Show and MarineMax’s annual meeting on March 3, where investors will vote on board members.

Industry analysts suggest significant interest in MarineMax, particularly its marina business, driven by falling interest rates and rising demand for boats. MarineMax’s stock has seen an 8% increase this year, boosted by a reported 10% rise in same-store sales in its fiscal 2026 first quarter. However, the stock is down 12% over the past year and has underperformed the broader S&P 500 index over the last five years.

MarineMax is a recreational boat and yacht retailer and services company. It operates a network of dealerships and marinas, providing sales, maintenance, and related services to boating enthusiasts. CEO Brett McGill has focused on shifting the company towards an integrated marine business, highlighted by the 2022 acquisition of Island Global Yachting (IGY).