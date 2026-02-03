RBA Hikes Rates, Citing Inflation Concerns

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has raised interest rates, a decision described as ‘hawkish’ and signalling a heightened concern about persistent inflation. According to Morningstar equity analyst Lochlan Halloway, the unanimous vote by the board indicates that markets had underestimated the central bank’s level of concern regarding inflationary pressures. This move defied futures pricing, which had only factored in a 75 per cent probability of a rate increase.

Halloway noted that the RBA’s decision suggests a likelihood of further rate increases in the near future. The analyst pointed to the central bank’s upgraded inflation outlook, which projects core inflation to remain slightly above the midpoint of the 2 to 3 per cent target band into 2026, even with the assumption of higher interest rates. This projection implies that the RBA anticipates the need for continued tightening of monetary policy to bring inflation under control.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is the country’s central bank. It conducts monetary policy, works to maintain financial stability and issues the nation’s banknotes. The rate hike reflects the RBA’s commitment to managing inflation and ensuring long-term economic stability, even as it navigates a complex economic landscape.