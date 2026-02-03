RBA Reassesses Impact of Rate Cuts

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock has indicated that previous interest rate cuts have had a more significant impact than initially anticipated. Speaking recently, Bullock noted that the 0.75 percentage point reduction in rates had “obviously given much more impetus” to the economy than the central bank was expecting. She specifically highlighted the housing market as a key area where the effects of the rate cuts have been keenly felt.

Bullock addressed the RBA’s previous assessment of a 4.35 per cent cash rate, stating that the central bank had judged monetary policy to be restrictive at that time. She explained that the current question is whether that policy remains restrictive, given developments since then. Her comments suggest an ongoing evaluation of the balance between controlling inflation and supporting economic growth.

“The question is, what’s happened since? And are we still restrictive as it is? We always said we didn’t go up as far, and we may not have to come down as far, and that’s what we’re facing into,” Bullock stated. This suggests a measured approach to future monetary policy adjustments, acknowledging that the RBA may not need to cut rates as aggressively as some might expect. The RBA continues to monitor economic data to inform its decisions.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is the nation’s central bank, responsible for maintaining price stability and full employment. It achieves this through setting the cash rate, influencing interest rates, and overseeing the financial system to ensure stability and efficiency.