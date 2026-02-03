Sarah Court Appointed ASIC Chair

Sarah Court has been named the next chair of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), succeeding Joe Longo. Court, currently the deputy chair, will take over the position on June 1. ASIC is the government body responsible for regulating corporate activity and the financial services industry in Australia to protect consumers, investors and creditors. It aims to ensure fair and efficient financial markets.

Joe Longo expressed strong support for Court’s appointment, highlighting her extensive regulatory expertise gained through years of public service. “Sarah is an exceptional regulator with a strong record in enforcement that demonstrates her integrity and impact,” Longo stated. He added that Court’s contributions as ASIC’s deputy chair have been crucial to the agency’s successful structural transformation.

Longo emphasised that the transformation has fortified ASIC’s enforcement capabilities and overall operations. This strengthening, he noted, has led to improved results for consumers and a more equitable financial system. Court’s promotion signals continuity and further development of ASIC’s strategic direction. Her background and experience position her to lead the organisation effectively.