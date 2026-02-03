OncoSil Medical Launches $2 Million Entitlement Offer

OncoSil Medical Limited (ASX: OSL), a medical device company focused on localized radiation therapy for pancreatic and liver cancers, has announced a non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to raise approximately $2 million before costs. The offer is available to eligible shareholders on the basis of 1 new share for every 6.4 shares held at the record date, at an issue price of $0.68 per new share. Each new share issued under the offer will also include 1 new option. OncoSil Medical is focused on localized radiation therapy for patients with pancreatic and liver cancers.

The entitlement offer is fully underwritten by Bell Potter Securities Limited. In addition to the entitlement offer, the company is making a placement offer to invited investors for up to 8.8 million new options, subject to shareholder approval. The placement options attach to shares subscribed under the placement. There is also an offer of new options to the lead manager, also subject to shareholder approval.

The funds raised from the entitlement offer and placement will be used for investment in the company’s manufacturing facility, market access initiatives, ongoing clinical activities, sales and marketing efforts, and general working capital. The entitlement offer closes at 5.00pm (AEDT) on 10 March 2026, unless extended.

The prospectus, dated 3 February 2026, has been lodged with ASIC. Eligible shareholders are encouraged to read the prospectus in its entirety and consult with their professional advisor before making an investment decision. The company will apply to the ASX for quotation of the new shares offered under the prospectus.