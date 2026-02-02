Aureka (ASX: AKA) Strikes More High-Grade Gold at Irvine Project

Aureka Limited (ASX: AKA), a company focused on bringing Victoria’s gold to life, has announced further high-grade drilling intercepts from its flagship Irvine Project, located within the Stawell Gold Corridor in western Victoria. The latest results reinforce the geological interpretation and support the potential for resource expansion. Aureka is focused on gold exploration and development within Victoria’s prolific Stawell Gold Corridor.

The drilling results include significant intercepts from hole RD049, demonstrating fertility along the mineralised Tenacity structure. Key intercepts include 0.75m @ 10.2g/t Au from 427.5m, and 1.15m @ 9.73g/t Au from 434m, within a wider zone of 18.4m @ 1.54g/t Au from 425.8m. The high-grade intercept reinforces the geological interpretation and continues to support the continuity and prospectivity of the Tenacity Hanging wall fault, host to record high assays reported in 2025, and its potential to further expand the 304Koz JORC resource.

The mineralisation is associated with a broad zone of shearing and quartz veining with abundant disseminated pyrrhotite, pyrite, and subordinate arsenopyrite. Ongoing diamond drilling is targeting continuity up dip of the Resolution Fault structure proximal to the converging Tenacity Hanging Wall fault, which returned high assays in October. These results further support the potential for amenable mining conditions in the extensions of the current JORC Resource at Irvine.

James Gurry, Managing Director, commented that the width of the results in hole RD049 is very pleasing, speaking to the potential for the Irvine Project to be amenable to mining. Exploration Manager Jozef Story added that the ongoing significant gold intercepts at Irvine continue to support and bolster confidence in the geological model, demonstrating the importance of establishing a robust geological understanding.