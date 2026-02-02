Freehill Mining Sales Surge 41% in January

Freehill Mining Limited (ASX: FHS), a company focused on the exploration and development of iron ore projects and also involved in the aggregates business, has announced a 41% increase in gross sales for January 2026, reaching approximately $305,000. This follows consistent sales growth in prior months, with sales rising from $216,000. These figures are unaudited and based on operations at the company’s site location.

The company attributes this growth to increasing momentum in its aggregates business, boosted by revenue from supplying the local cement industry in the La Serena/Coquimbo region. This continued growth strengthens the company’s pool of cash receivables.

Freehill Mining notes that while the revenue profile is encouraging, plant downtime and operating with a single plant have impacted operations. Measures are being implemented to address these challenges and capitalise on market opportunities.

The company will continue to update shareholders on operational progress and remains focused on pursuing new project opportunities in copper and gold. The announcement was approved for release by the Board of the Company.