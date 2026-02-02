Telix Pharmaceuticals Chair Resigns, Shares Plunge

Telix Pharmaceuticals has announced the immediate resignation of its non-executive director and chairwoman, Tiffany Olson. The announcement comes as the company’s shares have experienced a significant downturn, plunging 63 per cent over the past 12 months. Telix Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing diagnostic and therapeutic products using molecularly targeted radiation. Its products aim to address unmet needs in oncology and rare diseases.

Mark Nelson, an independent director who has been with Telix since its listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), will assume the role of interim chair. This appointment will provide leadership continuity while the board undertakes the process of appointing new non-executive directors and a permanent, independent chair.

Nelson acknowledged Olson’s contributions during her tenure. “The board supports Tiffany’s personal decision and extends our sincere thanks for her service since March 2022 and the significant contribution she made during an important phase in the company’s evolution,” he stated. The company has not yet released a specific timeline for the appointment of a permanent chair.