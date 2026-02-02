Adairs Appoints Matt Edmonds as CFO

Adairs Limited has announced the appointment of Matt Edmonds as its new chief financial officer, effective next Monday. Edmonds brings a wealth of experience to the role, with over 20 years in international finance and commercial operations spanning Australia, the UK, Asia, and the US. Adairs is an Australian retailer specialising in manchester, homewares, and furniture. The company operates both physical stores and an online platform.

Edmonds joins Adairs from Coles, where he dedicated a decade to various senior finance and digital positions. His most recent role at Coles was as general manager – finance, digital and technology, demonstrating his proficiency in these critical areas. His extensive background also includes significant tenures at Tesco, Fresh & Easy, and Safeway.com.

Throughout his career, Edmonds has cultivated expertise in business transformation, digital channels, merchandising, and supply chain management. These skills are expected to be valuable as Adairs continues to navigate the evolving retail landscape. The appointment signals Adairs’ commitment to strengthening its financial leadership team with seasoned professionals.