Gold Price Forecasts Remain Bullish Despite Volatility

J.P. Morgan has projected that gold prices could reach $6,300 per ounce by the end of 2026, citing sustained demand from central banks and investors. The brokerage forecasts central bank gold purchases to reach 800 tons in 2026, attributing this to a continued trend of reserve diversification. The expectation is based on a longer-term trend, where real assets are outperforming paper assets.

Despite recent market volatility, J.P. Morgan remains confident in gold’s medium-term prospects. Bullion experienced a sharp decline on January 30, its most significant one-day drop since 1983, and further fell on Monday. The price drop has been linked to increased margin requirements by the CME, adding selling pressure to the market.

Deutsche Bank also reaffirmed its positive outlook, reiterating its gold price forecast of $6,000 an ounce in 2026. The forecast anticipates continued investor demand for the precious metal, even after the recent price adjustments. Analysts are closely watching central bank activity and investor behaviour as key indicators for gold’s future performance.