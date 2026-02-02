US Special Envoy for Iraq Departs Role

Mark Savaya, appointed as the U.S. special envoy for Iraq by President Donald Trump in October, is no longer serving in that position. Sources familiar with the situation confirmed the departure, which occurs amidst rising tensions between Washington and Baghdad concerning the U.S.’s efforts to curtail Iranian influence in Iraqi politics. The reasons for Savaya’s departure remain unclear, and it is uncertain whether a replacement will be named.

One source suggested Savaya’s ‘mishandling’ of critical situations, including the failed prevention of former Iraqi prime minister Nouri al-Maliki’s nomination, contributed to the decision. Trump had previously warned Baghdad against this nomination. Tom Barrack, the U.S. ambassador to Turkey and special envoy to Syria, is reportedly assuming the State Department’s Iraq portfolio.

Savaya, an Iraqi-American entrepreneur with ties to Trump and former cannabis business owner, was a surprising pick for the envoy role given his lack of diplomatic experience. Savaya had denied any change in his role when contacted on Thursday, stating he was working through administrative procedures. However, a source indicated he never became a State Department employee. Savaya’s X account, recently active, has also been unavailable since Thursday.

The personnel change follows Trump’s warning to Iraq regarding Maliki’s potential return as prime minister, stating that Washington would withdraw its support. The U.S. has accused Maliki of fostering sectarian conflict and enabling the rise of the Islamic State during his previous term. This incident underscores the ongoing efforts by the U.S. to limit Iranian influence in Iraq, a country balancing relations with both Washington and Tehran.