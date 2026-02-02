GrainCorp’s shares have taken a hit following RBC Capital Markets’ assessment of the company’s fiscal year 2026 guidance, which has been characterised as a major profit warning. The agribusiness company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) guidance of $200 million to $240 million is approximately 30 per cent below consensus estimates. Profit guidance of $20 million to $50 million is more than 60 per cent below expectations. GrainCorp is a leading Australian agribusiness and processing company with a wide network of storage and processing facilities across the east coast of Australia. The company handles, markets, and processes grains, oilseeds, and pulses.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Owen Birrell attributed the downgrade to weak export trading margins and a slowdown in grower selling, influenced by global oversupply and low prices. GrainCorp also indicated that it anticipates lower margins on the grain it handles. This confluence of factors has led to a significantly reduced profit outlook for the company.

Birrell noted that the updated guidance underscores GrainCorp’s operational sensitivity to both volumes and margins. The revised forecast raises concerns about whether the company can rebound effectively. The key questions revolve around the potential for pent-up supply to revitalise the business and whether margins can recover sufficiently in the near future to meet previous market expectations.

The substantially reduced profit outlook has prompted investors to reassess GrainCorp’s financial prospects, leading to considerable market activity as stakeholders digest the implications of the revised guidance and await further details on the company’s strategic response.