Superloop on Track Despite Market Pressure

Superloop is expected to deliver a solid financial result, with momentum predicted to accelerate through the second half of the 2026 financial year, according to Citi analyst William Park. Superloop provides network solutions, including fibre infrastructure and fixed wireless services. The company aims to connect businesses and homes across the Asia-Pacific region.

Park noted that app downloads for both Superloop and Exetel were encouraging in the first half of the year, despite significant promotions and discounting across the market. He highlighted improving consumer momentum towards the end of the first half and the beginning of the second, which has eased concerns regarding customer churn and net additions following aggressive pricing strategies implemented by a major competitor during the Black Friday sales period.

The timing of marketing initiatives from Origin should have contributed to increased wholesale momentum in the December quarter, with further support anticipated in the second half of the year. This expectation is based on the typical weighting of utilities customer growth towards the second half of the financial year. Citi anticipates that Superloop will reiterate its FY26 earnings guidance and views this guidance as conservative.

Despite the positive outlook, shares in Superloop experienced a slight decrease of 2 per cent before the market closed on Monday. The analyst’s assessment provides an encouraging perspective on Superloop’s resilience amidst competitive pressures.