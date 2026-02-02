Yara Plant to Trial Emissions Capture

A pilot project is set to commence at Yara’s fertiliser plant on the Burrup Peninsula, Western Australia, aimed at capturing and converting emissions into commercial products. This initiative involves a collaboration with private firm Airbridge, utilising their innovative technology to target low-concentration CO2 emissions from the Yara Pilbara site. Yara is a global company that converts energy, natural minerals, and nitrogen from the air into essential products for agriculture and industrial applications. Airbridge is a Perth-based technology company focused on developing solutions for capturing and utilising diluted industrial emissions.

Airbridge’s technology is expected to capture approximately 3500 tonnes of CO2 annually from the Yara plant. The captured emissions will undergo a mineralisation process, transforming them into valuable products such as fertilisers and high-purity limestone. This approach targets emissions that have previously been challenging and costly to capture using conventional methods, due to their diluted concentrations.

The Western Australian government is supporting the project with a $1.5 million grant to facilitate the construction of Airbridge’s pilot plant in the Pilbara region. Airbridge chief executive Nick Lockwood stated that the technology has already been successfully demonstrated at a smaller-scale plant located in Jandakot, south of Perth. The pilot project represents a significant step towards more sustainable industrial practices in the region.

This partnership demonstrates a commitment to environmental innovation. By capturing and repurposing CO2 emissions, the project not only reduces the environmental impact of fertiliser production but also creates commercially viable products. The pilot project’s success could pave the way for wider adoption of similar technologies across other industrial facilities facing challenges with diluted emissions.