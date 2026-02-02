Metrics on building income through a diversified listed trust

The portfolio spans hundreds of individual loans across corporate lending, real estate finance, infrastructure and acquisition funding, with an emphasis on borrowers generating recurring cash flows. Returns are linked to the RBA cash rate plus a margin, allowing income to rise or fall with interest rates, while diversification, security and active credit management are used to reduce default risk. The trust has exceeded its target return since listing in 2017 and has grown to around $2.5bn in assets, supported by consistent distributions and daily liquidity on the ASX.

