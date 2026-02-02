Nvidia Reconsiders $100 Billion OpenAI Investment

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has tempered expectations regarding the company’s potential $US100 billion investment in OpenAI. Speaking to reporters in Taipei, Huang clarified that the previously discussed figure was “never a commitment,” despite a letter of intent signed in September. He emphasised that Nvidia would approach any future funding rounds with OpenAI on a case-by-case basis.

In September, Nvidia indicated plans to invest up to $US100 billion in OpenAI to bolster its AI infrastructure, including new data centres. The proposed deal aimed to support OpenAI in constructing data centres with a substantial power capacity, utilising Nvidia’s advanced chips for AI model training and deployment. Nvidia Corporation is a technology company that designs and manufactures graphics processing units (GPUs) for the gaming and professional markets, as well as system on a chip units (SoCs) for the mobile computing and automotive market.

Recent reports suggest that the initial investment plan faced internal scrutiny within Nvidia. Concerns reportedly arose regarding OpenAI’s business approach and potential market competition. Huang acknowledged the invitation to invest a significant sum, stating, “They invited us to invest up to $US100 billion and of course, we were, we were very happy and honoured that they invited us, but we will invest one step at a time.”

Despite scaling back on the initial plan, Huang remains optimistic about OpenAI’s potential. He affirmed Nvidia’s intention to invest a “great deal of money,” describing OpenAI as “one of the most consequential companies of our time.” While not specifying the exact amount, Huang indicated that Nvidia’s contribution to OpenAI’s current funding round would be substantial, though not reaching the $US100 billion mark.