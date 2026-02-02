Clime Capital Anticipates $7.8 Million Pre-Tax Profit for Half Year

Clime Capital Limited (ASX: CAM), an Australian investment company focused on delivering sustainable returns to shareholders through active management, has released unaudited guidance for its half-year results. The company anticipates a pre-tax profit of approximately $7.8 million for the six months ending December 31, 2025. This is a significant turnaround from the $1.9 million loss reported for the corresponding period in 2024. The result is subject to audit clearance.

In addition to the profit guidance, the Board of Directors intends to declare a March quarter dividend of no less than 1.35 cents per share, franked at 65%. This reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders. Portfolio performance for the six months ending December 31, 2025, exceeded the benchmark, with a gross return of 8.15% (pre-tax and fees), surpassing the All Ords Accumulation Index return of 4.4%.

Looking ahead, the directors intend to maintain quarterly dividends (June, September, and December) at 50% franked for FY26/27. These will be subject to an annual review based on franking generated in each March quarter. Clime Capital expects to have a positive franking account balance as of June 30, 2026, following the payment of the March quarter dividend.

The company also noted it had a profit reserve of approximately $35.3 million (unaudited) as of December 31, 2025. The Board anticipates releasing the audited half-year result and declaring the March quarter dividend in late February.