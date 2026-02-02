Resources & Energy Group Limited (REZ), an ASX-listed gold explorer and miner focused on unlocking the full potential of the East Menzies Gold Project in Western Australia, has announced the commencement of reverse circulation (RC) drilling at its East Menzies Gold Project. The company is committed to advancing cost-effective gold extraction through innovative processing methods, such as vat leaching while exploring additional high-grade gold deposits within its extensive tenement package.

The drilling program is focused on the Gigante Grande and Goodenough Mineral Resources. It is designed to test extensions to known mineralisation at Goodenough, mineralisation beneath supergene zones at Gigante Grande, and mineralisation controls at Gigante Grande along lithological contacts. At Goodenough, drilling will also test extensions of gold mineralisation and infill targets, informed by recent surface mapping and geological interpretation.

The Gigante Grande deposit hosts a JORC (2012) Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.39 Mt at 0.91 g/t Au for 40,700 ounces of gold. The company has also announced an Exploration Target of 4.0 to 5.0 Mt at 1.3 to 3.0 g/t Au for 160,000 to 500,000 ounces for the Gigante Grande Central Domain, highlighting significant upside potential. Historical underground mining at Goodenough produced high-grade gold, and previous REZ drilling returned encouraging near-surface intercepts.

The drill and sample program is a key step in advancing Mineral Resource growth and knowledge to support near-term development pathways to monetise gold at East Menzies. REZ looks forward to interpreting results from the drill samples and advancing the understanding to realise the potential of these gold deposits at the East Menzies Gold Project.