Alara Resources Dispatches 35th Copper Concentrate Shipment from Oman Mine

Alara Resources Limited (ASX: AUQ), a base and precious metals producer and explorer with projects in Oman, has announced the dispatch of its 35th shipment of copper concentrate from the Al Wash-hi – Majaza copper-gold mine. The mine is operated by Alara’s joint venture company Al Hadeetha Resources LLC (AHRL), in which Alara holds a 51% interest.

The recent shipment totalled 1496 WMT of copper concentrate, containing approximately 283 MT of copper and 3.5 kg of gold. The copper-gold concentrate departed from Sohar Port on 1 February. Alara Resources is focused on operating the Al Wash-hi Majaza Copper-Gold mine and concentrate production facility in Oman.

According to the company, January 2026 marked a record high for monthly copper concentrate dispatches from Al Wash-hi, with approximately 4243 WMT shipped. Recent shipments included Parcel 33 on 18 January, with 1395 WMT of copper concentrate containing 243 MT of copper and 4.8 kg of gold, Parcel 34 on 21 January, with 1352 WMT of copper concentrate containing 236.6 MT of copper and 3.7 kg of gold, and Parcel 35 on 29 January, with 1496 WMT of copper concentrate containing 283 MT copper and 3.5 kg of gold.

Alara Resources is also continuing exploration activities at its other Omani projects, including the Block 7 exploration licence under the Daris JV, the Mullaq and Al Ajal exploration licences under the Al Hadeetha JV, the Block 8 exploration license under the Awtad Copper-Power Metal JV and the recently awarded Block 22B exploration licence under the Al Hadeetha Mining LLC JV.