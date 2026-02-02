Ausmon Resources Commences Drilling for Rare Earth Elements at Beelitz Prospect

Ausmon Resources Limited (ASX: AOA), a company focused on mineral exploration, is pleased to announce the commencement of infill drilling for Rare Earth Elements (REEs) at the Beelitz Prospect, located within the Wilkawatt EL 6975 and Peake EL 7015 tenements in South Australia’s Limestone Coast. Ausmon Resources is dedicated to exploring and developing resource projects in Australia. The current drilling program aims to enhance the understanding of REE mineralisation in the area.

The program includes the drilling of 20 vertical holes, averaging 18 metres in depth, for a total of approximately 360 metres. The holes are spaced approximately 500 metres apart, a reduction from the earlier drilling spacing of 1 kilometre. This infill drilling on road verges is designed to identify potential areas within the Beelitz Prospect for future grid-based drill testing.

The data collected from this drilling will be used to assist in planning REE resource estimates. Ausmon Resources has previously reported significant drill intersections of TREO (Total Rare Earth Oxides) from drilling programs in 2024 and 2025, including assays up to 2,192 ppm TREO. These historical results highlight the potential of the tenements for REE mineralisation.

Future work programs will involve negotiating land access agreements, conducting community meetings, delineating proposed drill collars, and finalising drill plans. The company aims to build on the exploration success of other companies in the region, such as Australian Rare Earths (ASX:AR3), which has reported a JORC 2012 resource estimate of 236 Mt @ 748 ppm TREO to the south of Ausmon’s tenements.