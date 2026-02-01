333D Ltd Announces Update on Bitcoin Treasury Management

333D Ltd (ASX:T3D), a company specialising in the creation and management of digital assets, has provided an update on its Bitcoin treasury holdings, in accordance with its Bitcoin Treasury Management Policy. The company is obligated to disclose any material change in its Bitcoin position that affects the total assets of the consolidated group by more than 10%, as per ASX Listing Rule 3.1.

As of February 1, 2026, the market value of 333D’s Bitcoin holdings was reported at $228,838. This represents an impairment of $141,661, equivalent to 13.6% of the total assets of the consolidated group. The company holds Bitcoin as part of its treasury management strategy, but notes that Bitcoin’s value is subject to market price volatility and fluctuations in the AUD/USD exchange rate.

The decrease in the Australian dollar value of 333D’s Bitcoin holdings primarily reflects recent exchange rate movements, with the Australian dollar strengthening against the US dollar. This has reduced the AUD equivalent valuation, coupled with broader volatility in USD cryptocurrency prices influenced by shifting macro sentiment. 333D currently does not hedge cryptocurrency or foreign exchange exposures associated with its Bitcoin holdings.

The Board of Directors of 333D Ltd authorised the release of this announcement. The company continues to monitor digital asset and foreign exchange exposures as part of its ongoing treasury risk management framework. Investors should anticipate that reported valuations may vary with market conditions.