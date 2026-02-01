Peak Processing (ASX: PKP) Announces $2.72 Million Placement

Peak Processing Limited (ASX: PKP), a leading FMCG organisation specialising in the manufacturing, sales, and distribution of THC beverages, has announced it will raise $2.72 million through a placement of approximately 160 million shares at $0.017 per share. The company develops premium, compliant products that resonate with adult consumers in regulated global markets, including the USA and Canada. The placement was strongly supported by both new and existing sophisticated and professional investors.

The funds raised are earmarked to fuel the company’s expansion initiatives within its Canadian and US operations. Specifically, the capital will be used to increase sales and distribution volumes, improve production efficiency, enhance margins, optimise procurement and supply chains, and for general working capital purposes. The issue price of $0.017 per share represents a 10.53% discount to the company’s last closing price of $0.019 on 28 January 2026.

Directors and management are also participating in the placement, investing a total of $170,000 on the same terms as other investors. Non-Executive Chair Manik Pujara is subscribing for $68,000 worth of shares, while Managing Director and CEO Barry Katzman, and Chief Operating Officer Ian Scott will each subscribe for $51,000 worth of shares. These subscriptions are subject to shareholder approval at the next general meeting.

The placement is expected to be completed around 13 February 2026. Taurus Capital Group Pty Ltd acted as the Lead Manager for the placement and will receive a fee of 6% of the total funds raised, along with 25 million unlisted options. Managing Director Barry Katzman stated that the capital raising reflects strong investor support and enables the company to continue executing its growth strategy.