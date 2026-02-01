Mamba Exploration to Acquire 70% Interest in Meeka East Gold Project

Mamba Exploration Limited (M24), a Western Australian focused exploration company with geographically diverse projects, has announced a binding agreement to acquire a 70% interest in Meekatharra Minerals East Pty Ltd, giving it access to the Meeka East Gold Project. The Meeka East Gold Project is located in the Murchison Goldfield, southeast of Meekatharra, and is known for significant gold production. This acquisition adds further optionality to Mamba’s prospective gold tenure in Western Australia, consolidating a package of tenements contiguous with Great Boulder Resource Limited’s Side Well Project.

Mamba’s initial exploration plans include extensive soil sampling across the Mulga Bill trend extension, potentially spanning over 6km. Subject to exploration results and heritage agreements, the company plans to drill priority targets. To fund this acquisition and exploration program, Mamba has secured firm commitments to raise $2 million before costs through an unbrokered share placement. The company will issue 133,333,333 new fully paid ordinary shares at $0.015 per share.

In conjunction with the acquisition, Mamba has appointed Matt Freedman as Executive Director. Peter Schwann, an experienced company director and geologist, will join as a Technical Advisor. Proceeds from the placement will be used for exploration and development of the Meeka East Gold Project, further investigation of the existing project portfolio, and reconnaissance field work at the Ashburton Project.

According to Mamba’s Non-Executive Chairman, Simon Andrew, the Meeka East Gold Project represents a significant opportunity for Mamba, strengthening its portfolio and providing shareholders with exposure to a gold exploration opportunity in one of Western Australia’s prolific gold provinces. Settlement of the first tranche of the placement is expected on 9 February 2026, with the second tranche anticipated in March 2026, subject to shareholder approval.