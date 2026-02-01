BlueScope Open to Offers at Fair Value

BlueScope Steel remains receptive to offers that accurately represent the company’s underlying value, according to its chief executive Tania Archibald. Archibald, who recently assumed the CEO role from Mark Vassella, emphasised that the previous bid from Steel Dynamics and SGH was turned down because it significantly undervalued the company. BlueScope is a leading international steel manufacturer with operations spanning Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and North America. The company provides steel products and solutions for various industries.

Archibald stated that BlueScope is proactively working to enhance its value. “We are not sitting here waiting. We are getting on the front foot to accelerate the delivery of BlueScope’s value,” she said, indicating a forward-looking approach under her leadership.

One of Archibald’s key strategies involves streamlining and simplifying the company’s operations. This includes a focus on cost reduction and leveraging the value of BlueScope’s extensive land holdings, which include approximately 1200 hectares of surplus land.

These initiatives reflect Archibald’s commitment to maximising shareholder value and ensuring BlueScope’s continued success in the global steel market. Her focus on internal efficiencies and strategic asset management signals a new phase of growth and optimisation for the company.